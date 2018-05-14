ALBURGH – Gloria Mae Martell, age 94, passed away, Saturday morning May 12, 2018 at the Franklin County Rehab Facility in St. Albans.

She was born in Swanton, Vermont and lived in Alburgh for 88 years with her various cats, dogs and other pets. After Gloria graduated from high school, she worked at National Life Insurance, farming and eventually became an LNA. Later in life, Gloria cared for the elderly in their homes. During her spare time, Gloria was an avid gardener, animal lover and beekeeper.

She is predeceased by her parents, Levi H. and Mary (Belair) Martell and her siblings Madeline (and Robert) Doyle, Karl O. Martell, Allen (and Laura) Martell, Lorraine (and Maurice) Chevalier and close cousin Sr. Lucienne Martell.

She is survived by her sister Gladys M. Rocheleau, many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her very special care giver Lynnca Perkins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will follow in the Saint Amadeus Cemetery in Alburgh.

A time of visitation will be held at the Kidder Memorial Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Road, Isle LaMotte, VT 05463.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com