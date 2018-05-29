ST. ALBANS – Gloria J. Hemond a lifelong resident of this area passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on Jan. 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Rose (Trombley) Jewett. Gloria was 75 years old.

Gloria attended schools in St. Albans and on April 19, 1958, she married Ronald E. Hemond and spent most of the time raising their four children. She worked for a time at Martin’s Laundry, at the Old Ice Plant as a secretary, also along side Ron at the Hemond Body Shop, as a house and office cleaner for Dr. Walter Rath and other homes and businesses in the area. Gloria also worked at the Union Carbide and then as a currier for Peoples Trust Company for several years.

Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Ronald Hemond, of St. Albans, their four children; Susan King (Terrance) of St. Albans, Jody Painter (Michael) of St. Albans, Allen Hemond (Pam) of St. Albans and Ronald Hemond (Anne) of Swanton, as well as her grandchildren, Nathan King (Jessica), Amy Bergeron (Dan), Matthew King (Brianne), Casey Painter (Tim Rousselle), Sarah Painter (Jason Rodriguez), Corey Price (Jessica), Trista Hemond (Nathan Cameron), Ryan Hemond and Rachel Hemond (Anthony Vorse). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Jacob, Lauren, Olivia, Morgan, Jacqueline, Evan, Chloe and Cohen; her sisters, Donna Jettie, Patricia Odell and Cynthia Godin (David); sister-in-law, Mary Czyewski (Van) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roy and Rose Jewett, she was predeceased by her brother, Roy “Chipper” Jewett and sister, Deborah Reid, and Gloria’s in-laws, Ralph and Oslida Hemond, brother-in-law, Robert Hemond, Sr (Paulette) and canine companion, Gizmo and feline companion, Corky.

At Gloria’s request, her services will be private at the Heald Funeral Home, with burial following in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 3 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

