This photograph was taken by railroad historian Jim Shaughnessy on March 29, 1956. Phil Giroux had a general furniture store at the corner of Lake Street and Federal Street. The building is still there today.

Over the top of Mr. Giroux’s store you can see the mansard roof of the St. Albans House hotel. Behind the truck backed up to the store loading dock you can see Mr.Giroux himself standing in the doorway, and in front of him is his dog, Blackie.

How can we estimate the time of this photograph as approximately 11:45 a.m.? Note the engine standing on the main line at the left. That is the engine for the Central Vermont Railway-Canadian National Railroad’s “Ambassador” passenger train.

Archival records detail the departure and arrival times for this particular date.

It has pulled into the station and is about to undergo a locomotive power change. At St. Albans the steam engines were swapped out for diesel engines. And that “about to happen” switch-over timestamps the photograph to approximately 11:45 a.m.

