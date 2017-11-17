From All Breed Rescue:

Hi! My name is Ginnie and I am a 2-year-old Boxer mix! I am as sweet as can be and would love to be with you. I am good with all people and other dogs! I am good inside the house and inside my crate. I am very gentle and would be ok with kids. I would love you to come get to know me. I will sit still and let you pet me all day! If you are interested in meeting with me, please fill out an application and come meet me!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Ginnie. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com