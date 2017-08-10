Gilbert Fortin

FAIRFAX — Gilbert Gerald Fortin, age 57 years, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Born in St. Albans on, May 30, 1960, he was the son of the late Gilles and Angele (Letourneau) Fortin. He graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School and attended the University of Vermont.

He was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1982 until 1989 aboard the submarine USS Norfolk. Gilbert was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Charles DaPrato Post 778 in Swanton and the American Legion, Green Mountain Post 1 of St. Albans.

As a master electrician Gilbert was employed several years with Wyeth Nutritionals, Hallam Associates, IBM and the Raytheon Corporation. During his time with Raytheon he served a six-month tour managing their facilities in Antarctica.

He leaves his step-mother, Jeannine Fortin of Highgate Springs; six siblings, Susan Fortin of Colchester, Daniel and his wife Karen of Highgate Springs, Richard and wife Carol of Highgate Springs, Guy and wife Tammy of Richmond, Rhode Island, Robert and wife BeeGee of Highgate Springs and Allen and his wife Karen of Highgate Center as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father James E. Zuccaro will be the celebrant and homilist. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Gifts in Gilbert’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, 110 Main St., Suite 3203, Burlington 05401.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.