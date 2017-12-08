Giacomo (Jack) DeSanto passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2017. He was one of eight siblings and grew up in Boston’s North End and later Medford, Mass. He moved to Georgia, Vt. in 1979 where he and his wife, Beverly, raised their only son Daniel.

Jack was a kind, generous man who loved his family. He was a beloved uncle to more than 20 nieces and nephews and a grandfather who was generous with both hugs and cookies for his two grandchildren, Sophia and Leo.

Jack loved where he lived and never lost a sense of amazement at being fortunate enough to live in a house surrounded by fields, hills and grass. His humor and kindness endeared him to those lucky enough to get to know him. Jack’s last few years were spent with his wife at the Sterling House in Richmond, Vt., and just a few miles from his son, daughter in-law, and grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held on 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 11, 2017 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.