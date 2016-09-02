Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Germain Legault passed away peacefully at the Résidence Dutch de Bedford, Aug. 30, 2016, at the age of 101 and a half years old, husband of the late Mrs. Simone Prouix Legault and father of the late John and Monica Legault.

He leaves to mourn his children; Ginette and Charles, Whitehead, Marielle and Bertrand St-Pierre, Maurice and Paulette Legault, Madeleine Legault-Lelièvre, and Helen Legault; his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, his cousins, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Visitations will take place at the Brome-Missisquoi Funeral Complex, 215 rue Riviere, Bedford, Qc., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. A funeral will follow at L’Église Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes in St-Armand at 11 a.m.

The family wishes to express its sincerest gratitude to the staff of the Résidence Dutch for the excellent care rendered to Mr. Legault.

Condolences may also be expressed via www.complexebm.com