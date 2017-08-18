Georgia garage destroyed in blaze

Firefighters fight a blaze in a garage in Georgia on Thursday night. Photo by David St. Pierre.

By Michelle Monroe

GEORGIA — Georgia firefighters had finished an evening of training when they were called to a fire on Sandy Birch Road at 10 p.m. Thursday.

A garage used for a business owned by Frank Wells was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, according to Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker.

Firefighters from St. Albans Town and Milton assisted at the scene while Fairfax covered Georgia’s firehouse, said Baker.

It took about a half hour to get the blaze under control, and firefighters remained on scene for about four hours, Baker said.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of press time.

Dispatchers reported explosions at the scene, but Baker said that was liked caused by some of the machinery inside, including cars. He suspected tires exploding may have been responsible for the explosive sounds.

There were no explosions while firefighters were on scene, he said.