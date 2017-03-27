Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

WEST ENOSBURG — It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our father George Wilfrid Parent, 96, of West Enosburg. George died on Friday, March 24, 2017 with family beside him at his home where he was able to live until his death… a wish that was important to him.

He was born on March 13, 1921 at home on the East Sheldon Road. He was the second youngest of a family of nine born to Samuel and Arzelia (Brodeur) Parent. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in East Sheldon for eight years, then continued on in Saint Cesaire, Canada for two years.

George was married to the late Rita (Rainville) who predeceased him on Jan. 4, 2013. They were married on May 29, 1948 and celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they had 14 children — seven daughters and seven sons whom they raised on the family farm. George lived on this farm until 1978 when he sold and moved to his smaller farm where he presently lived. Farming truly was a way of life for George as well as several of his siblings. He also enjoyed traveling and dancing in his earlier years.

He was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Enosburg Falls where he served as Eucharistic Minister for 13 years as well as being a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Anyone who knew George, certainly knew that he loved to play 500… most often playing a few times weekly until recently. He also played cribbage and greatly looked forward to planting tomatoes and potatoes in his small garden until last year.

George is survived by 12 children and their spouses: Robert S. and Diane Parent of Sheldon, Patricia and James Keefe of Bel Air, Md., David and Susan Parent of Gouverneur, N.Y., Alan Parent of Hyde Park, Denise and Gale Messier of St. Albans, Dianne and Leonard Parent of St. Albans, Gloria Parent of Glastonbury, Conn., Norman and Pamela Parent of Burke, N.Y., Rene and Melissa Parent of Portland, Ore., Marcel Parent and Betsey Larose of West Enosburg, Martha and Timothy Magnant of Franklin, Gisele and Christopher Stimpson of West Enosburg; 25 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, a sister in law and husband Aline and Claude Magnant; two brothers in law and wives, Andrew and Imogene Rainville and Roger and Denise Rainville, as well as two sisters in law; Lucille and Elizabeth Rainville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind two of his Friday night 500 card-playing buddies Fr. Leonidas Laroche and Henry Magnan to who he always looked forward to seeing. In addition to his parents and his wife Rita, George was predeceased by a daughter, Doris Parent; a son, Anthony “Tony” Parent; a grandson, Matthew Parent; a son in law Sven Swanson; his two brothers and their wives; Leo and Biola Parent and Ulys and Helen Parent; his six sisters and four brothers in law; Jane and Lucien Demers, Simone and Come Lussier, Rose and Theobald Charron, Georgette and John Louis Rainville, and Sr. St. Maxime, SSM and Sr. Leda Parent, SSM who passed away December 16th at the age of 100. George outlived all his siblings and their spouses. He was also predeceased by two brothers in law; Richard and John Clement Rainville.

George was never one to complain or boast about anything but after losing his wife in 2013, he was always ready for the good Lord to take him. Well Dad, finally at last… the good Lord had taken you to a much more comfortable place — your absence will be deeply felt down here on earth as we will greatly miss our Sunday afternoon get-togethers in West Enosburg… a place which had become a family focal point for many years. We have been blessed!

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg.

For those who wish, contributions in George’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Rd., Isle La Motte, VT 05463 or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com