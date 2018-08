ALBURGH SPRINGS – George P. Prime, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Alburgh Springs.

There will be a graveside memorial service with military honors in the Alburgh Center Cemetery, on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com