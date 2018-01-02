MOOERS FORKS, N.Y. — George H. Sample (“Pops,” “Papa”) 73, of the Davison Road, Mooers Forks, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., surrounded by his loving family.

George was born in Mooers Forks, Nov. 27, 1944, the son of David and Alma (Gadway) Sample. George grew up in Cannon Corners and graduated from Mooers High School. He then served the Army National Guard from 1965 – 1971.

He retired from Wyeth Ayerst Labs and later from the United States Postal Service. George then found immeasurable pride and happiness working, until he passed, with his son Patrick.

George served the Town of Mooers in various roles and was on the St. Ann’s Parish board. George also faithfully served many years as a volunteer in the Mooers Fire Department.

Left to cherish the memory of George are, his loving wife of 51 years, Denise (Tarte) Sample, whom he married Aug. 27, 1966; his children, Todd and wife Liz Sample, Patrick and wife Amie Sample, and Bradley and wife, Michelle Tobias-Sample; grandchildren, Tyler and wife Amanda, Dylan and wife, Sondra, Evan, Emily, Chase, Peyton, Bryn, Ireland, Liam, and Maeve; great-grandchildren, Eli Sample and a future great-granddaughter; sister, Norma Rabideau; brothers, David “Junior” Sample, Alton and wife, Sandy; Roger and wife, Sally; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerard and Jeannette Tarte; his brother, Bruce Sample; sister-in-law, Sharron Sample; brothers-in-law, Donald Rabideau and Marcel Tarte; nephew, Brian Beyor; and niece, Olivia Tarte.

George found the most joy in spending time with Denise, his children and grandchildren. His favorite times were Sundays, sitting in the kitchen or on the back porch, talking and visiting with his family. George exemplified kindness, generosity, faith, patience and hard work. He loved his friends and family unconditionally and would do anything, for anyone, at any time.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Shepardson 4 at UVMMC for standing by us on this journey and for taking such wonderful care of “Pops.”

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 793 Gilbert Road, Mooers. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Mooers Forks. Burial will be in the spring in the parish cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to Mooers Fire Department and American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 793 Gilbert Road, Mooers, 236-4747. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of George Sample please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com