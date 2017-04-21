Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFIELD — Mr. George Fairchild, of Grinnell, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Mayflower Health Center in Grinnell.

George Henry Soule Fairchild was born to Harold Fairchild and Gladys (Soule) Fairchild on July 6, 1918 in Fairfield, Vermont. On June 21, 1941, George married Mildred Ruth Falkenbury. George owned and operated a dairy and maple syrup producing farm in Fairfield, Vt. until his retirement in 1982. He remained active in life playing golf, and cards into his early 90’s.

George will be missed by his daughter Dee Fairchild of Kellogg, Iowa; and sons George “Joe” Fairchild of Hudson Falls, N.Y., Bill Fairchild of Fairfield, Vt., and John Fairchild of Saint Cloud, Minn.; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son Donald, and in 2004 his wife Mildred.

The family wishes to recognize with great appreciation the loving care and kindness given by the staff while at Windsor Manor Assisted Living and Mayflower Health Center, both in Grinnell, Iowa. And also wishes to thank Grinnell Hospice for their kindness and care during his final days.

A graveside burial service will be held at a later date in Bradley Cemetery in Fairfield, Vt.