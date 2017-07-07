Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — George Byron Jenkins, formerly of Georgia, Vt. and Pensacola, Fla. passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Birchwood Terrace Nursing Facility.

Born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 10, 1948, he was the son of the late John Velair and Jane Emiline (Morse) Jenkins. George was 68 years old.

George attended Bellows Free Academy and being a carpenter by trade, he headed to Florida, to help out with the rebuilding following Hurricane Andrew. George loved the weather and remained there until last year.

He is survived by his children, Tracie Jenkins and her partner, Vivian Hartlett, Michael Jenkins and his wife, Krissy, Jennifer Durkin and her husband, Joe, and Patrick Jenkins and his partner, Jessica Paquette, and his grandchildren, Jessica, Jed, Katlin, Gracie and Hailey.

George is also survived by his siblings, Jack Jenkins, Georgina Clark and her husband, Jerry, William Sweeney and his wife, Doreen, and Victoria Shipman and her husband, Norman, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by step-fathers Reginald Sweeney and Joseph Strader, his brother, Jerry Jenkins, sister-in law Maryann Jenkins and nephew Daniel Sweeney.

His family would like to thank Cheryl Patterson of Franklin County Home Health and Harry Benoit of Age Well for the care and support given to George during his illness.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 12 p.m. at the Georgia Plain Baptist Church, Stonebridge Road in Georgia. Pastor Tyler Smith will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Georgia Plain Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Age Well of Vermont, 76 Pearl Street – Suite 201, Essex Junction, VT 05452.

To send George’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.