NEWINGTON, Conn./SWANTON, Vt. — George Alden King, 75, of Newington, beloved husband of 49 years to Diane (Fournier) King, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2017. George was born on Feb. 22, 1942 in Swanton, Vt. and was the son of the late Homer and Florina (Jette) King.

Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Friday, December 15 from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 16, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT 06111. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the SPCA of Connecticut, 359 Spring Hill Rd, Monroe, CT 06468-2100 or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory or words of comfort with George’s family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net