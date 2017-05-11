George A. Spear & John W. ‘Jack’ Shivery

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. and SALISBURY, Md. — George A. Spear, age 100 years, a resident of the West Shore in Grand Isle, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at University of Vermont Medical Center with his sons and family at his side. George’s stepson, John W. (“Jack”) Shivery, age 81 years, a former resident of Grand Isle and Swanton, died Oct. 25, 2016 in Salisbury, Maryland, with his daughter and family at his side.

Interment of George, with full military honors, and Jack will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Spear Family Lot in the Fairview Cemetery, Essex Junction. The Reverend Kerry Cameron will officiate.

