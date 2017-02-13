Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

SHOREHAM – Gene D. Willey, 86, passed away at the home of his son, Lyle, in Bakersfield on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m. led by Rev. Barbara Purinton.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the Shoreham Congregational Church, Route 74, Shoreham Village with Rev. Christina Del Piero officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held this spring in the Lake View Cemetery in Shoreham.

Contributions in Gene’s memory may be to Addison County Home Health, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 or Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com