BLAINE, TENN. / GEORGIA – Gary E. Boucher, 72, died peacefully on Thursday Oct. 6, 2016 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gary was born on May 17, 1944 in St. Albans, the son of Robert and Arlene (Sweet) Boucher.

He worked hard all his life, beginning his 28-year career at HP Hoods in Burlington in the lowest ranking job, and retired as Assistant Plant Manager. Following retirement, he started Boucher’s Handyman Service doing lawn care and building maintenance and repairs for several years.

A passionate hunter and football fan, he spent many seasons looking for the ‘big one,’ both a buck and a superbowl, as the New York Giants was his team, and Gary was fondly known in deer camp as the ‘lost hunter.’ In 2010, he moved to Blaine, Tenn.

He is survived by his children Lisa Boucher of Jeffersonville, Vt. and Patrick Boucher and his wife, Candi, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn.; his grandchildren Joshua, Michael, Miranda, and Jason; his brothers and their wives, Roland (Nancy), Gaylord (Lois), Scott (Suzie), a special brother-in-law Lonnie Bushway and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was predeceased by his sister Shirley Bushway and his brother Patrick Boucher.

He had several canine companions through the years, which he treasured. Each one was the smartest dog ever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans City, VT 05478 or Young & Williams Animal Center 3201 Division St. Knoxville, TN 37917, to help those pets who haven’t found anyone to brag about them.

A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Thursday Oct. 13, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, VT.

Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com