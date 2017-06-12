Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Gary E. Bluto, Sr., 72, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Gary was born on Sept. 8, 1944 in Burlington, the son of Loyal and Gladys (Sorrell) Bluto. Raised in Grand Isle, Gary graduated in 1962 from Milton High School.

Gary was a true entrepreneur — starting with his Gulf Station on Shelburne Road and then owning and operating St. Albans Fire Equipment, The Scuba Center, Yachts to Sail, and always antiquing and auctioneering. Gary and Betty had a second home in Bonaire where they enjoyed diving and operating dive tours. Gary was a member of the Milton Jaycees.

On May 17, 1974, he married Elizabeth Jacobson (Keefer). In addition to Betty, he is survived by his children Karen Langelier and husband Paul of Fairfax, Kelly Woodward and husband David of Fairfax, Gary Bluto, Jr. and wife Anne of St. Albans, Fawn Bluto of Essex, Glen Bluto of Fletcher, and Ken Keefer and wife Linda of Westford, Mass., by his grandchildren Joshua and wife Jennifer Langelier, Kaitlin and husband Carlo Spano, Jacob, Benjamin, Joseph and Luke Langelier, Emily and Mark Woodward, Reid, Elise and Eve Contois, Matthew and Megan Keefer, and by four great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister, Jean Bluto, sister-in-law Jeanne Bluto, sister-in-law Marilyn Kaddaras and husband Michael, sister-in-law Linda Jacobson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Bluto, Betty’s parents Howard and Glendora Jacobson, brothers-in-law Howard F. Jacobson and Robert Jacobson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton with a funeral service following at 7 p.m.

