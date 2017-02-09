Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

FAIRFAX — Gary Alan Montague passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home in North Carolina on Jan. 26, 2017. He was born on April 7, 1950. Gary graduated from B.F.A.-Fairfax in1968 and attended Paul Smith’s College in New York.

Gary had a giving spirit and enjoyed helping others. He loved riding his bicycle on the country roads near his home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles. He had been volunteering his time for the Adopt A Highway program for over 20 years and had recently added his third road for “Gary’s Safe Cycling Club.” He was active in his church and did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, George Montague. He is survived by his daughter Stacie Paratore and husband Louis Paratore, Jr. and granddaughter Juliette of Zebulon, North Carolina; his mother Lucy Montague; two sisters, Diancy Boyden and husband Fred Boyden, Melanie Ripley and husband Bryan Ripley; and one brother, Michael Montague and wife Kathy Montague in Vermont.

Gary’s wishes were to have his ashes spread over Mount Mansfield in the spring.