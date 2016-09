By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

Students at Bakersfield Elementary Middle School, a new generation of gardeners, use pumpkins and squashes as eyes Tuesday afternoon. The gourds come straight out of the school’s pumpkin patch located in the back of the property.

Check out what the elementary school’s garden program was up to this week in Elaine Eat’s on page 2A, highlighting farm-to-school programs in Franklin County.