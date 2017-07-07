Garcia ~ Rainville

Brandi and Cole Rainville were married in Highgate on June 17.

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE — On June 17, 2017, Brandi Marie Garcia and Cole Daniel Rainville were joined in marriage.

Their country wedding and reception took place at the Rainville Family Sugar House on Tarte Road in Highgate, Vt. with the ceremony officiated by John Ferland.

Cole is the son of Lisa Young and Dan Rainville of Highgate, Vt. Brandi is the daughter of Susan and the late Jeffrey Garcia of Barre, Vt.

Maid of honor was Callie Garcia, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Shelby Lawson, Meagan Shine, Marnie Rickert, Mckenna Conley, Kendra Williams and Kelli Patterson.

Best man was Shane Rainville, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Dustin Levick, Eric Rainville, Lucas Cadieux, Mason McCuin, Chris Trudo and Jake Collins.

Cole graduated from MVU in 2014, and is currently employed by Harrison Concrete Construction. Brandi graduated from Johnson State College in 2015 and currently is employed by the NOTCH in Swanton as a dental assistant. The couple plans to reside in Franklin County.

Mr. and Mrs. Rainville would like to extend their love and thanks to their parents for making the day possible, Aunt Jean Rainville for the delicious maple cake, Chasya Mae Photography for the beautiful photography, The Traveling Chef for incredible food, and DJ Flash for keeping the party going.