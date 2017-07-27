Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

GREENWICH, Conn. — Gail Montgomery, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in St. Albans, Vt. on April 24, 1940, to the late Harold and Shirley (Chapin) Montgomery. Gail received both a bachelor’s and a masters degree from Middlebury College and went on to earn a sixth-year certificate.

Gail taught in the Greenwich Public Schools for over 40 years and had the honor of being named a distinguished teacher. In addition to being an outstanding French teacher, Gail worked as program administrator for the Language Department and was responsible for the hiring and evaluation of new staff. She became active in the National Association of District Supervisors of Foreign Language. Gail loved teaching and mentoring teachers.

After retiring in 2003, Gail continued to pursue her love of opera, music, cooking and traveling back to her beloved Paris. She also had great fun testing recipes and editing a cookbook by a good friend entitled “Collection of Recipes from Scrumptious.”

She will be remembered by both students and colleagues as the crème de la crème of the teaching profession she loved so much.

Gail is survived by her brother, Bruce E. Montgomery of Georgia, Vt., her nephew, John S. Montgomery Georgia, Vt. and her niece, Christine A. Couture and her husband, Bruce of Caldwell, Idaho and their children, Kyle Couture and twins, Danielle and Megan Couture.

Gail’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 2 p.m. at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans. The Reverend Dr. Marguerite Gage will officiate.

Messages of condolence to be shared with the family may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com.