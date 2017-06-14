Gail London

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ALBURGH — Gail Fassett London age 72, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 in St. Albans Health and Rehab in St. Albans Town.

Gail was the third of four daughters born at home in Enosburg Falls, Vt. on July 3, 1944 to the late George Edmund Fassett and Alice Marion (Thompson) Fassett.

She started her schooling in Enosburg Falls but when she was 10 years old her family relocated to Alburgh, Vt. where she graduated from Alburgh High School.

Gail married Kenneth London May 16, 1981. Ken took on the task of teaching Gail to drive a car at the age of 37. She was known for being a wonderful cook and later made a career of her talent. She was very active with the American Legion Auxiliary Post #60 in Alburgh. She was always ready for a good dance.

Gail is survived by her three sisters; Marion Baker, Evelyn Fassett and Patricia Young; her nieces and nephews; Susan and Alan Fletcher, Kate and Mike Mashburn and their son Ian, Douglas and Dawn Baker and their daughter Michela. She is survived by many cousins in Vermont and in Canada. Gail also left behind her great friend and helpmate Maurice Gauthier of Alburgh.

The family wishes to thank Bayada Heath Care for their compassion and wonderful care.

In keeping with Gail’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or public services. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery by her husband at the convenience of the family.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.