ST. ALBANS/GREENWICH, Conn. — Gail E. Montgomery a former resident of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Yale-New Haven Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date in this paper. Assisting the Montgomery family is the Heald Funeral Home.