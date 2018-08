From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Handsome Gabe is on the lookout for a home where he can spend his golden years in comfort. He loves cuddling on the couch with people, lounging around with his low key dog friends, and going for rides in the car. Stop in to meet Gabe and you might just fall in love with this gentle giant.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Gabe. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com