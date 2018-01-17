Police officers gather on Rugg Street as part of the search for a man wanted on two warrants Wednesday morning.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Police vehicles lined Rugg Street this morning, as the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) attempted to take 28-year-old Anthony Bray, a fugitive from justice, into custody. An SAPD press release said there are currently two arrest warrants for Bray. Upon contact with police and U.S. Marshals, the press release said, Bray fled into what police believed was a crawl space within an apartment unit.

The SAPD subsequently reported that Bray had contacted police, saying he wanted to surrender but was stuck in a very small attic space.

Bray was extricated around 10:15 a.m. with assistance from the St. Albans City Fire Dept. and was treated by AmCare for breathing problems.