On Thursday, ANR Secretary Julie Moore speaks with concerned Franklin residents at Lake Carmi State Park about water quality.

FRANKLIN — Lake Carmi residents gathered at the shore of its state park Thursday afternoon, waiting for the secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), Julie Moore, anxious for any show of action that might curtail toxic blue-green algae that has spread across the lake for three weeks now.

“This is ten times anything I’ve ever seen,” John Barrows, the former head of the Franklin Watershed Committee, said prior to the meeting. “I’m hoping for action. Not a plan. Action.”

When asked what he thought the chances of that were, Barrows didn’t miss a second. “Zero.”

Ruth Ann Krayesky was elected president of the Lake Carmi Campers Association (LCCA) in August. Her family began visiting Lake Carmi in 1948; her parents first stayed on the lake for their honeymoon.

“I’ve seen the green paint on the water,” Krayesky said, referring to the thick sheen of sludgy green left by stronger blue-green algae outbreaks. “But never like this.”

Nearly two dozen residents sat or wandered around picnic tables down by the shore, where a sign warned boaters and swimmers not to come into contact with the water. Moore stood to address them, joined by state workers, including the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)’s Perry Thomas and ANR’s Karen Bates, leaders of the lake’s TMDL implementation team, who stood off to the side.

Moore compared the air of her visit to a funeral. “People are happy to see each other, but maybe not like this,” she said.

