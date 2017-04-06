From the football field to the battlefield

The members of the Machine Gun Unit gather in front of St. Albans City Hall prior to shipping out on April 6, 1917.

ST. ALBANS — On April 6, 1917 the U.S. declared war on Germany. That same day, citizens of St. Albans and neighboring towns filled the city’s streets to say good-bye to the 45 members of a local National Guard unit known as the Machine Gun Unit, 18 of whom were high school students.

Harry Webber, an Englishman who had emigrated to Vermont, was the unofficial recruiter for the unit. With most locals joining Company B, the longstanding National Guard unit headquartered at the armory, he decided St. Albans’ championship football team would be a good source of recruits.

According to a 1928 article in American Legion Monthly by Marquis James, the boys had been told that if war broke out, they would likely be sent to the Mexican border to replace regular army officers. Once there, they would patrol on motorcycles. “Every boy with a new motorcycle and the whole Mexican border to ride on. That was the ticket,” wrote James.

It wasn’t to be. The Machine Gun Unit was made part of the 26th Division, the Yankee Division, made up of National Guard units from across New England. The French called the unit the “Phalanx of Aces,” while WW I veterans referred to it as “the Sacrifice Division.”

As the name suggests, not all of those who went over with the 26th returned.

