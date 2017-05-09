From playing school to educating children

St. Albans City School Assistant Principal Georgie Andrews is retiring at the end of this school year.

ST. ALBANS — Bullied in middle school for being an immigrant, St. Albans City School (SACS) Assistant Principal Georgie Andrews was determined to make sure all children were treated fairly when she fulfilled her lifelong dream of being a teacher.

Retiring after 44 years in education, the last 18 at SACS, Andrews said she couldn’t be more proud of the school and its dedication to supporting students and their families.

Andrews always wanted to be a teacher. “I’m one of five kids and I’m the oldest,” she said. “I would line up all my siblings and play school, and I was always the teacher.”

“It never left me,” she continued. “I always wanted to work with children.”

Her passion for teaching was strengthened by a difficult transition during her childhood, moving from England to the U.S. at 12-years-old.

“The adjustment to the culture was really, really difficult for me,” said Andrews. “It was the middle school years and I had an accent. I dressed differently. And so people weren’t always kind.”

She said it made her determined to ensure sure that all kids were treated fairly in school.

“I was not going to be a person that didn’t listen,” said Andrews. “I wanted kids to feel comfortable at school. And I think that’s why, at City School where we’re a safe achieving caring school, it just aligns so much with who I am.”

