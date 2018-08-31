SOUTH BURLINGTON — It’s safe to say, Anore Horton, the newly named executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, is an expert in history. With 25 years of experience teaching history in a university setting and two masters degrees, Horton brings an understanding of the past to the fight against hunger.

“Learning history is a very transformative and powerful experience, and it can show you that ordinary people in the past, when they got together as a group they had tremendous power to make change,” Horton said. “Whether it’s good change or bad change, people have tremendous power to make change.”

Horton, who has been with the organization for the past eight years, served as the interim director following the resignation of Marissa Parisi, who stepped down to become the executive director of RiseVT. After a six-month national search, the nonprofit’s Board of Directors officially voted Horton as their new leader on June 21.

“As a national leader in anti hunger advocacy and technical assistance work, I think [the board] felt they owed it to the organization, our funders and Vermonters to make sure they did a thorough search. In the end, I’m honored and humbled they chose me,” Horton said.

One of her main missions is to end the stigma associated with need. She feels in Vermont, pride and shame is one of the root causes of hunger, and it’s something that sets the state apart.

“I think there’s a tremendous pride and tremendous cultural sense here that you take care of your own family, you don’t ask for help. And although asking for help is stigmatized everywhere, I think many people in Vermont feel a very deep sense of shame in making use of the federal nutrition programs or other forms of food help,” Horton said.

In Franklin County, Horton says one way to tackle this is to increase the universal availability of meal programs in schools.

“We know that even kids that are hungry and really need meals at school don’t eat because they are so embarrassed to be identified as a kid who needs school meals, but when you provide meals in a universal way, you eliminate that barrier and make sure that every kid can thrive,” Horton said.

According to Horton, these universal models are an essential part of the fight to end hunger in a sustainable and permanent way.

The group has made progress. According to the federal government’s model measuring hunger in Vermont, child hunger has seen a 37 percent decline in the last three years. Something Horton says she credits to the universal meal programs in many Vermont schools. But it’s not all good news.

“Hunger is increasing and increasing pretty significantly for people 55 and older,” Horton said. “Malnutrition is a big issue among older Vermonters and it’s a crisis we’ve got to address.”

Expanding education and food access is key to helping this population, Horton says. There are plans in the works to develop a nutrition and education resources hub on Hunger Free Vermont’s website that could be incorporated in senior center lunch and learns and other learning environments. The group is also partnering with local medical providers to make sure doctors are screening patients for hunger and malnutrition while working to come up with a way to provide patients who screen positive with the resources they need.

Horton sees this sort of collaboration as key to Hunger Free’s mission.

“We know focusing on food alone is never going to end hunger, we need a broad coalition. People are struggling to live in Vermont, and food is the canary in the coalmine for that,” Horton said. “If we don’t work with our partners in housing, transportation, healthcare, we’re never going to solve the problem of hunger.”

As Horton takes the wheel at Hunger Free Vermont, she brings with her a vast view of the world, and passions that stem deeper than just ending hunger. Born in Chicago and raised in San Diego, Horton credits much of her interest to social justice to her mother, Judith Horton.

In the 1970’s when Horton was just a child, Judith founded one of the first new age newspapers in the country, known as Holistic Living News. From alternative healthy practices to political advocacy, this paper wasn’t afraid to take on some of the biggest controversial issues during the Reagan Era like the threat of nuclear war and military recruitment in schools.

“I just learned a lot being around the paper and absorbing discussion from my mother and these issues, and I think that’s really where I got my start and my concerns for social justice.” Hortons aid.

A key part of her current passions also stem from a court decision to desegregate schools in San Diego. In 1977, when Horton was in third grade, her school district created “magnet programs,” where white kids would be bused to in-depth classes of certain subjects held in areas where most of the students were of color.

“My mother signed me up. She basically told me you can learn Spanish or French, which do you want?” Horton said.

She picked Spanish and from third to ninth grade was apart of a Spanish language immersion program.

