Zach Popke leads a pack of runners at Millstone Mill on Wednesday , followed by MVU’s Ethan Flint, Enosburg’s Karson Fortin, BFA’s Riley Maher, and Milton’s Mike Ferro and Ryan Joseph.

Today’s Messenger includes results from the cross country meet at Milton on Wednesday, which included runners from BFA-St. Albans and MVU participating.

On Wednesday, Barre hosted a golf tournament, with players from BFA making the trek south to play. We have results from that competition as well, which included a BFA winner.