Trent Holmes (center) of Missisquoi leads a field including Milton’s Carson Bianchi (right) in the 55-meter dash. Franklin County and Milton sprinters finished 1-2-3 in that race, while the vacation meet’s winners included BFA’s Trey Poquette in the 300.

In Friday’s paper we catch up on coverage of the Dec. 28 track meet at UVM, in which several local runners did well, including Trent Holmes and Anna Brueckner of MVU, and Trey Poquette of BFA-St. Albans.

There are also photos from BFA v. Essex hockey games from earlier in the week.