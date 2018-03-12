STEM camp attendees prepare to solder circuit boards Friday night at the Saint Albans Museum.

ST. ALBANS — School may have been out for the weekend, but the learning was far from over for several dozen local students Friday night. On a cold snowy evening, lovers of science gathered together on the third floor of the St. Albans Museum to dive into some of nature’s biggest mysteries.

This is the first year for the official STEM Kid’s Science Camp, but it’s not the first year a camp like this has happened.

It all started in 2011 with Dr. Gerald (Gerry) Herrera. With a background in science, and a PhD in physiology, Herrera wanted to use his work to challenge his children, who were being homeschooled at the time.

“My wife said you should do something for the kids, because we had a lot of families that we were homeschooling with, and they wanted to do science activities. So we came up with the idea to do science enrichment, and then it just grew from there,” Herrera said.

As Vice President of Research and Development at Med Associates Inc., Herrera was able to start the program, called Catamount Kids, right at the company’s location in St. Albans.

