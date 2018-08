From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Frederik is a 1-year-old male tabby and white kitty. He is very playful and curious. Frederik is extremely outgoing and affectionate on his own terms. He loves to chase toys, play in boxes and tease other kitties. Frederik would prefer to be in a home on his own. He is very active and plays like a kitten.

Frederik is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.