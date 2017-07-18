Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

WAITSFIELD — Frederick Lugene “Junie” Armstrong, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington on Sunday morning, July 16, 2017 where he had spent the past two months. Prior to that, he enjoyed the past two years living at the Armstrong homestead in Waitsfield with his brother and his wife, David and Gwyn Armstrong. Born in Montpelier on May 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Frederick Lugene Armstrong and Margaret Gladys (Farnsworth) Armstrong. Fred was previously married to the former Wendie Bailey and Beatrice Gaudette.

Fred attended Waitsfield schools and at a young age, went to work as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for his father at the Town of Waitsfield Highway Department. Following 15 years of service to the Town of Waitsfield, Fred lived in Chittenden County and Franklin County where he was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Reynolds Construction and later Colton Construction. More recently he worked at the Burlington Landfill and then retired from Casella Waste Management. A lifelong car enthusiast, Fred was well known for his ability to repair and rebuild automobiles, a hobby he truly loved. In his leisure time he enjoyed weekends boating and country drives with his family. A lover of country music; he found great joy listening and singing along with his favorite songs.

Fred is survived by his children, Carol Gagne and her husband John of St. Albans, Robin Elliott and her husband Michael of Moretown, Chase Armstrong and his wife Erin of South Burlington; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Deloris Cota of Barre, Linda Blair and her husband, William, of Randolph; three brothers, David Armstrong and his wife, Gwyn, of Waitsfield, Gene Armstrong and his wife, Debbie, of Bolton, Glen Armstrong of Bolton; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Fred was predeceased by an infant son, Scott Armstrong, two sisters, Jessie Castorena and Betty Ann Champney and a nephew, Patrick Castorena.

Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 South Main Street, Waterbury on August 4, 2017 from noon to 2 p.m. with a graveside committal service to follow in Irasville Cemetery in Waitsfield. Following the committal, there will be a reception at David and Gwyn Armstrong’s home. Please bring a dish to share. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Williston VT 05495 (www.alz.org). To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.