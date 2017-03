Just

The Facts Owned by

Frank’s Vulcanizing Shop once existed at 56 1/2 Federal St. It appears that the shop offered pretty much full service for its customers. They sold Texaco products, United States tires and batteries, too.

Unfortunately, we do not know the names of any of the crew who posed for this photograph circa 1938. Recognize anyone?

If you can give us any information about Frank’s Vulcanizing Shop, call the museum at 527-7933 or contact us at stamuseum.org.