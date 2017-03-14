Franklin fire department flips for 1,600

Roughly 1,600 people turned out for the Franklin Fire Dept.'s annual pancake breakfast on Sunday. Photo by George Ouellette.

FRANKLIN — Despite the cold, around 1,600 people made the trip to the Franklin Elementary School on Sunday for the Franklin Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast.

Fire chief Justin Rainville said the turnout was “about average for recent years.”

After the bills have been paid, the all-you-can-eat breakfast usually earns the department about $10,000, he said.

Rainville wasn’t surprised that the weather didn’t impact the turnout. “Usually it’s a snowy day,” he said. “Some of our best years have been bad weather years.”

