Franklin County Voiture #243

Engine 243 is a drivable copy of a steam engine made , perhaps made for the Bicentennial.

Just

The Facts Owned by

This steam engine replica was created by the McEnany Salvage Co. for the St. Albans American Legion Post, circa 1976, most likely for the American bicentennial.

Obviously this little ‘engine that could’ was motorized and belched black smoke from its stack. In the back you will note several children getting the ride of a lifetime, too. The gentleman standing to the right is Robert Fitzgerald, who did the lettering for the engine. He was a local commercial artist. These wonderful images come to us from his son Terry.

Amazingly, in a clipping from 1976, it indicates that this very strange but fun vehicle was driven to Montreal to appear there in a parade. One wonders if that would be possible today.

Did you ever have a ride in Engine #243? What ever became of it? If you are able to help fill in some information about it, please call the museum at 527-7933 or get in touch with us at stamuseum.org

— —

The St. Albans Museum is searching for a St. Albans High School class picture for the class of 1929. If anyone has information on this, please contact the museum.