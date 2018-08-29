Each week the Messenger is asking a new question of the candidates for Franklin County Sheriff.
The first week the candidates were asked to introduce themselves and describe their experience and qualifications.
If you have question or topic you would like to see the candidates address, email michelle@samessenger.com.
Tom Oliver
Republican
I am currently Captain and Chief Deputy in the Sheriff’s Office where I have dedicated my entire law enforcement career of 29 years. As a 1990 graduate of the VT Police Academy, I have served in numerous capacities including patrol, training & supervision, prisoner transport, civil process and contracts and administration. I am running for the Office of Sheriff because I firmly believe in its constitutional role in law enforcement. As Sheriff, I can use my first-hand experience and knowledge to work effectively with the fifteen independent Franklin County townships to provide the desired services for their communities and schools in the most cost-effective manner for taxpayers and advocate for the highest standards of officer training and safety.
I have also served the Franklin County community as a First Responder and Deputy Game Warden. I live in Sheldon with my wife Laurie (Magnant) of 25 years and our two children.
Roger Langevin
Democrat
Throughout my law enforcement career I took advantage of training opportunities, creating relationships with other officers and agencies along with increasing my education. Working as a Patrol Commander for the VT State Police, I obtained my master’s degree in criminal justice/leadership.
As a leader in community policing, I was awarded the Governor’s Highway Safety Award, Life Saving Award and State Police Director’s Award.
I want to bring my experience, education and philosophy in community policing to the Sheriff’s Office. Throughout my campaign, I personally met with selectboards in Franklin County and discussed issues facing their community. My vision for the Sheriff’s Office is to be more visible and responsive to issues in all towns in Franklin County.