Tom Oliver

Republican

I am currently Captain and Chief Deputy in the Sheriff’s Office where I have dedicated my entire law enforcement career of 29 years. As a 1990 graduate of the VT Police Academy, I have served in numerous capacities including patrol, training & supervision, prisoner transport, civil process and contracts and administration. I am running for the Office of Sheriff because I firmly believe in its constitutional role in law enforcement. As Sheriff, I can use my first-hand experience and knowledge to work effectively with the fifteen independent Franklin County townships to provide the desired services for their communities and schools in the most cost-effective manner for taxpayers and advocate for the highest standards of officer training and safety.

I have also served the Franklin County community as a First Responder and Deputy Game Warden. I live in Sheldon with my wife Laurie (Magnant) of 25 years and our two children.