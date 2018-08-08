HIGHGATE – Despite the unfriendly heat and a bout of rain, this year’s Franklin County Field Days was another roaring success according to the event’s chair, Fernand Gagne.

The event drew 19,000 guests to the fields around the Franklin County State Airport, Gagne said, with headliners like the demolition derby and the weekend’s tractor pulls once again winning crowds over.

“Everybody loved the fair,” Gagne said. “There’s something here for everybody.”

Photos by George Ouellette

If you’re interested in purchasing a copy of one of these photos, contact George Ouellette.