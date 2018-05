From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Frankie is a very shy 3-year old kitty. He is a handsome long-haired cat who would do best as the only cat in the household. He is friendly once he warms up to you and is very sweet to people.

Frankie is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.