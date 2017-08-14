Frank McEnany

ST. ALBANS — Frank C. McEnany, born Dec. 9, 1943, lost his brief battle with a very aggressive cancer on Sunday morning August 13. When the doctors notified us Saturday that it was time to say our goodbyes, we were fortunate to gather many of his favorite people for a goodbye party in his hospital room where Frank’s sense of humor never faded. Many of his family were in attendance, including his sister, Judy, special friends, Dick Gadbois, Deb Kelly and her family, as well as some of his friends from Handy’s.

Dad let us know that Saturday wasn’t his day to go. In Frank fashion, he wrote his own script and in the early hours of Sunday morning with his children, Susan, Shawn, Shannon and his oldest granddaughter, Cayla by his side he passed away.

Frank had many careers over the years including owning and running the C&C Store in Sheldon with his first wife, Mary. The store was more than a business and many crazy memories and lifelong friendships were formed. When he wasn’t working in the store he enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and coaching little league.

After selling the store he worked for Prudential and Kinney Motors in Rutland where he shared his life with his second wife, Jennifer and his stepson, Josh.

During his retirement, he was a frequent driver for Handy’s, he was an avid baseball card collector, golfer, committed visitor to the casino and enjoyed football Sunday’s with his family.

Frank is survived by his sister, Judy and her husband, Joe, his brother, John, his oldest daughter, Susan Kehaya, her husband, Jason, their children, Cayla, her husband, Nick, and Jordan, his son, Shawn McEnany, his wife, Rita, and sons, Nathaniel and Sam; his youngest daughter, Shannon Lamothe, her husband, Moe, and their children, Madison and Garrett.

Frank also left nieces, nephews, grandchildren, many friends and acquaintances he had along the way.

Frank’s family will receive friends on Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Mr. Duane E. Langlois officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Frank’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.