SWANTON – Francis A. “Butch” Duprey, age 60 years, died late Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2013, in the Northwestern Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on May 10, 1953, he was the son of Francis and Myrtle (Martell) Duprey. He graduated in 1971 from Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans and furthered his education receiving technical degrees in communications and locksmithing. On Aug. 12, 1973, he was married to the former Susan Marie Kelmell who survives him.

A man of many talents, Butch worked as a locksmith, carpenter, electronic technician and in real estate. He was also very involved in the communications field where he installed many satellite dishes and CB radios. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era receiving his honorable discharge at Fort Meade, Md., on July 11, 1978.

Butch will be remembered as an avid fisherman but his greatest love in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Susan of 40 years, Butch leaves two sons and their wives, Chad and Dawna Duprey of Highgate and Jeff and Michelle Duprey of Swanton; his mother Myrtle Duprey of Highgate; six grandchildren, Jessica, Mariah, Kimmy, Kaitlin, Megan and Cayden; special sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Kenny Bohannon; good friend, Tim Staples; eight sisters, two brothers as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his father, Francis Duprey he was predeceased by his step-dad, Norman “Pickle” Ploof and best friend, Clarence “Junior” Duprey.

Following Butch’s request there will be no public calling hours. There will be a private funeral at a later date.

Gifts in Butch’s memory may be made to assist with funeral expenses, in care of, Chad Duprey, 359 Darlene Drive, Sheldon 05483.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com