FRANCINE L. (BARTLETT) JOLIVET

EAST HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Francine L. (Bartlette) Jolivet, 64, of East Hampstead, N.H. died Sept. 6, 2016 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Atkinson, N.H.

Born in St. Albans, she attended Bellows Free Academy and has been a resident of the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire area for many years.

Mrs. Jolivet was employed as a unit secretary at Mary Immaculate Nursing and Health Care Center in Lawrence, Mass.

Devoted to her family and her Yorki-Poo, ‘Rascal’, she also enjoyed knitting, watching movies, and playing cards. The wife of the late Richard H. Jolivet, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters and son-in-law; Angela M. and Jon Lavery of Atkinson, and Kelly A. Jolivet of Arizona; her twin brother, Francis Bartlett and his wife, Sally, of South Carolina, and brothers Donnie Conn and his wife, Maureen of St. Albans, and brother Ronnie Conn of Williston. She will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Jordan Lavery and Dylan Lavery of Atkinson as well as several nieces and nephews.

The services and celebration of Mrs. Jolivet’s life will be privately held. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.