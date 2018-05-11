From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

My name is Foxy and I am a serious snuggle bug, fetch player, and exercise buddy. I would love to go on lots of walks and runs with you. This is what my foster mom has to say about me .

“Foxy is just simply adorable! She has such a fun personality and she balances it so well as she is able to be so peaceful with in the home in her cozy bed or crate. She is a hoot because she will snort and make these really cute piggy sounds when she is excited. She is full of antics which are very fun to witness and be a part of, But like I said above, it is not over the top. It’s not an overbearing personality. I find her so much fun yet it is relaxing to me!”

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Foxy. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com