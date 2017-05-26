Four new businesses seek permits in Swanton

Swanton DRB members Lucie Hill and Joel Clark listen to testimony on Thursday night.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘There will be absolutely no loaded firearms. It’s going to be a retail operation.’ - Joseph Gregoire

SWANTON — The Town of Swanton Developmental Review Board (DRB) examined a varied plate of business proposals Thursday evening.

Those who delight in firearms, exotic spices, auto detailing and/or pulled pork may soon be delighted.

A proposal for a firearm, ammunition and sporting retail shop inspired the most discussion.

Joseph and Laura Gregoire propose turning an existing building on North River Street, in what’s known as the “Neighborhood Commercial Light District,” into a sporting goods retailer.

Their proposal includes a 12 foot by 24 foot addition to the building.

Joseph Gregoire, who sat before the DRB last night, said a shed on the property will be used for storage of maintenance tools and common household items.

Gregoire presented “quite a bit more information, as we requested,” DRB chair Joel Clark said, after his first appearance before the board.

The board had previously expressed concern about school buses in the area, which pick up and drop off kids near the proposed retail site. Gregoire proposes operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., opening three hours after many bus pick-ups, leaving only the after-school bus drop-offs.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.