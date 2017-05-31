Former MVU teacher pleads not guilty to lewd and lascivious charges

Darren Haynes

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — A former Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) high school teacher pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual exploitation of a child in Franklin County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Darren Haynes, 47, could face a total of up to 20 years in prison for the two felony charges.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Haynes’ arrest came after a joint investigation by the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations (NUSI) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The investigation began after a March report to DCF.

Investigators interviewed a 16-year-old girl, the alleged subject of sexual advances from Haynes. The girl told investigators Haynes had sexually harassed her when she was in the ninth grade — last year.

The girl told investigators the incidents involving Haynes began when she stayed after school one day to take a test. She said Haynes told her, “If you were older, I would pursue a relationship with you.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.