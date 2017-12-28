ST. ALBANS — On Dec. 27, 2017, Florence “Flo” Melinda Hilliker Paquette left this world for a better place, surrounded by her loving family.

Flo was born on April 2, 1939, the daughter of George E. Hilliker and Doris (Rogers) Hilliker. She married Deforest Dean Paquette on Oct. 6, 1957.

Flo was very active in her parent’s business, George E. Hilliker Moving and Storage. She was involved in “The Loyal Order of The Moose” where she achieved both Senior Regent and Queen of Regents status. She loved attending conventions and hosting gatherings. She excelled at selling real estate and earned her broker’s license; working as a general contractor, and owning her own business. She always loved designing and remodeling homes. She loved hosting yearly gambling trips to Atlantic City with all her friends.

Flo’s greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; enjoying a night out listening to her daughter Deana’s band, and poker games for money — and she didn’t mind taking yours.

She loved her only sister, Anita, with all her heart and always looked forward to every one of her Vermont trips.

Florence is survived by her sister, Anita Hilliker Kieslich and her husband, Karl, and their children, Karin Dentino and her husband David, and their children, Parker and Hunter; Karl John and his wife, Jill, and their children, Holden, Hailey and Hayden; Kathy Perrotta and her children, Emily, Rachael, Nolan and Garrett and Kevin and his wife, Courtney, and their children, Avery, Katelyn and Mathis.

She is also survived by her children, Joel Paquette and his daughter, Jessica Paquette and her partner, Pat Jenkins; Deana Paquette and her partner, Craig Capstraw; Kyle Paquette and his wife, Lee, and their two daughters, Isabel and Abigail; Nicole Paquette-Helms and her husband, Kevin, and her three boys, Kaleb Hardy and his fiancé, Ellen Bartemy, Dylan Hardy and Emmitt Hardy and his girlfriend, Victoria Derby, as well as her great-grandchildren, Lainey Domina, Hailey Jenkins and Danicka Hardy. Flo is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Brittnie, Shawn, Jori and Jared Helms and step-great-grandchildren, Baileigh Perron Helms and Kolton Corbeil as well as many cousins and countless friends.

Florence was pre-deceased by both her parents, as well as her husband, Deforest.

Relatives and friends will honor and remember Flo by gathering for calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 5, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. Interment will be next spring in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Homestead at Pillsbury, Resident Activities Fund, 64 Harborview Drive, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send the Florence’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, please go to her online guest book at www.healdfunerahome.com.