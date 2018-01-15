Photo by ARMAND MESSIER, Messenger Correspondent: Missisquoi River in Swanton along Route 78 floods on Sunday as a result of ice jams, forcing dozens of Swanton and Highgate families to evacuate.

SWANTON — Dozens of families living in Swanton and Highgate were evacuated from their homes over the weekend due to flooding along the Missisquoi River.

Route 78, from Swanton Village to West Swanton, remains closed today due to high water and ice caps.

“More families are currently being evacuated from their flooded homes,” stated Winton Goodrich, superintendent of Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, in a press release.

American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter for displaced families at Missisquoi Valley Union beginning Saturday morning. “Families displaced on Saturday either moved in with family or friends or were relocated by the Red Cross to hotels in St. Albans,” he said.

The shelter reopened yesterday and today to meet the continuing need, according to Goodrich.

Emergency services in the area, including Swanton and Highgate Fire Departments, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and AmCare, have been working continuously since Friday night to help families to safety. Swanton officials could not be reached as of press time due to this ongoing work.

Ashley and Josh Duchaine, one of the Swanton families affected by the flooding, learned their children were evacuated from their house on River Street while they rested in the hospital after delivering their fourth child, Luke.

The Duchaine’s three other children and Ashley’s mother, Maureen Houston, were rescued from the home by boat early Saturday morning. Houston, who was caring for the children, woke up to the smell of propane and called the Swanton Fire Department.

