Fletcher student wins Arbor Day contest

Guest Authors

By Chris Dodge, Fletcher Elementary Principal

Messenger Contributor

FLETCHER — Max Clark, a fifth grader at the Fletcher Elementary School, has placed first in his grade level division as part of the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Department’s Arbor Day Poster and Essay Contest. The contest theme this year was to share a story about a tree. Clark’s poster depicts a sturdy maple and his accompanying essay describes a crisp fall day walk in the woods.

“I really like maple trees,” Clark said. “I like the syrup from the maple trees and their colors in the fall. Walking in the woods is relaxing.”

Clark worked on his poster during art class at school. His essay is a true story about writing the word “Vermont” using twigs under a majestic maple tree. Both the poster and essay were featured on WCAX-TV’s show, Across the Fence. Clark received a variety of prizes for his work, including three hardcover books on art and artists.

“The Arbor Day contest was a great opportunity for students to integrate art and literacy,” Fletcher’s Art Teacher, M.C. Baker, said. “Art and writing are each critical forms of expression and drawing connections between the two is an essential life skill.”

Max’s essay:

A Perfect Morning
By Max Clark

The sun is shining; the air is cool and crisp. The sky is clear and cloudless, but in a mysterious happy way. It was a perfect morning for a walk along the beautiful countryside. It just so happened that that’s exactly what we did. So, we set off on our walk. As we walked we identified trees, collected rocks, and smelled the few remaining flowers. We decided to rest under a gigantic maple tree. The maple tree was leafless, but still colorful somehow. We gathered up sticks form the ground and wrote “Vermont” underneath the maple tree, although the sticks may have blown away in the wind. The memories will always stick in our hearts.